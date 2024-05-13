Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 123.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.15. 225,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,053,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

