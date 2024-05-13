Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE HOMB opened at $24.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $540,041.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $540,041.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,691.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $57,228.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,606 shares of company stock worth $1,101,008 over the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

