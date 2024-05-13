Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.500-1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.0 billion-$145.0 billion.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:HMC opened at $33.78 on Monday. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $36.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.68 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

