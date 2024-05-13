HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,646 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $101,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 728.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,126,000 after buying an additional 696,469 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in HubSpot by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,317,000 after purchasing an additional 257,632 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in HubSpot by 552.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 241,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,792,000 after buying an additional 204,241 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,338,012,000 after buying an additional 166,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $55,165,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total value of $671,419.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,839.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $55,165,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,393 shares of company stock valued at $13,421,401 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS stock opened at $597.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $626.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $570.19. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.23 and a 12 month high of $693.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.64 and a beta of 1.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.04.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

