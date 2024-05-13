HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $700.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an underweight rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $640.04.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $597.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $626.83 and a 200 day moving average of $570.19.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,165,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,393 shares of company stock worth $13,421,401 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in HubSpot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in HubSpot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in HubSpot by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

