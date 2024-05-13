HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $700.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HUBS. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an underweight rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $640.04.

HubSpot stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $600.52. The company had a trading volume of 22,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.64 and a beta of 1.57. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $626.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $570.19.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $5,466,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,165,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,393 shares of company stock valued at $13,421,401. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 728.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,126,000 after buying an additional 696,469 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,119,000 after purchasing an additional 626,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $311,236,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 92,828.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,230,000 after buying an additional 487,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in HubSpot by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 451,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,022,000 after buying an additional 210,138 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

