Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) CFO Sells $145,925.75 in Stock

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUTGet Free Report) CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of Hut 8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $145,925.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,865 shares in the company, valued at $251,549.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Hut 8 stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97. Hut 8 Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $714.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

HUT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Hut 8 from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $17.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hut 8 by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 91,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Hut 8 by 2.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 203,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 during the third quarter valued at $273,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

