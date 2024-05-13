HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Trading Up 1%

HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 58.60 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.72). Approximately 129,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 222,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.44 ($0.71).

HydrogenOne Capital Growth Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 45.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 48.05. The company has a market cap of £73.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,422.50 and a beta of -0.06.

HydrogenOne Capital Growth Company Profile

Hydrogenone Capital Growth Plc focuses on investing in a portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focused assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

