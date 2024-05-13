Hyman Charles D Acquires 442 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.9% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $31,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $198.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $570.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $133.13 and a one year high of $200.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,066,506 shares of company stock valued at $195,621,185 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

