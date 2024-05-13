iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$102.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins lowered their target price on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC raised shares of iA Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iA Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$89.72.

Get iA Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on iA Financial

iA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:IAG opened at C$91.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$85.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$87.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 0.17. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$77.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.90.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.49 by C($0.15). iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 10.3700341 earnings per share for the current year.

iA Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. iA Financial’s payout ratio is 43.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.59, for a total transaction of C$422,937.00. In other news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.59, for a total transaction of C$422,937.00. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$86.00 per share, with a total value of C$344,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,400 shares of company stock worth $975,169. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About iA Financial

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.