iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Upgraded to Outperform by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$97.00.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IAG. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins cut their price target on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$89.72.
iA Financial Stock Up 1.4 %
iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.49 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 10.3700341 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
iA Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.85%.
Insider Activity at iA Financial
In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total transaction of C$119,091.98. In related news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.63, for a total value of C$433,140.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total value of C$119,091.98. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $975,169. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
About iA Financial
iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.
