IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Cut to $70.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on IAC from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.58.

Get IAC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IAC

IAC Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $55.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 1.34. IAC has a 52-week low of $41.39 and a 52-week high of $69.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, analysts expect that IAC will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in IAC by 23.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in IAC by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 39.7% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.