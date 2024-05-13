IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Raised to $67.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $64.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.66% from the stock’s previous close.

IAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised IAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of IAC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.58.

Get IAC alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IAC

IAC Trading Down 0.5 %

IAC stock opened at $55.07 on Monday. IAC has a 12-month low of $41.39 and a 12-month high of $69.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average of $50.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that IAC will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IAC

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in IAC by 16.9% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,960,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,201,000 after buying an additional 428,065 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,182,000 after purchasing an additional 259,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in IAC by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,549,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,138,000 after purchasing an additional 112,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in IAC by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,470,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,116,000 after purchasing an additional 93,467 shares during the period. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC raised its position in IAC by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,600,000 after purchasing an additional 97,938 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAC

(Get Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.