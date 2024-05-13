Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Craig Hallum

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Identiv from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Identiv from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Get Identiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Identiv

Identiv Stock Down 7.2 %

INVE opened at $4.14 on Thursday. Identiv has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $9.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $96.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Identiv had a negative return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $22.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Identiv will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Identiv

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Identiv during the third quarter worth about $829,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 426,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 74.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 47,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 20,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Identiv by 34.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

(Get Free Report)

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.