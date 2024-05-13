Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

IMCR has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.00. 11,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.96. Immunocore has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $76.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.63. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Immunocore will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Immunocore in the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 125,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 63,232 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,136,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,870,000 after purchasing an additional 90,116 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

