Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of PI stock opened at $160.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -457.91 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.19. Impinj has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $167.45.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $76.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 million. Analysts expect that Impinj will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

In other Impinj news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $252,737.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 2,556 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $252,737.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $1,590,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,809,167.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,321 shares of company stock worth $19,077,714 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in Impinj by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Impinj by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

