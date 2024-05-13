Industrial Minerals Ltd (ASX:IND) Insider Purchases A$16,700.00 in Stock

Industrial Minerals Ltd (ASX:IND – Get Free Report) insider Ashley Pattison purchased 100,000 shares of Industrial Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$16,700.00 ($11,059.60).

Industrial Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Industrial Minerals Company Profile

Industrial Minerals Ltd engages in the evaluation and exploration of mineral projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for gypsum and salt, silica sand, construction sand, and aggregates. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Stockyard High Purity Silica Sand project located near Eneabba.

