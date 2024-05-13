Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stake Reduced by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 21.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 82,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.3 %

IR stock opened at $91.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.72. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.49 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IR. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Cfra increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $3,131,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,326.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

