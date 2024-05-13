Insider Buying: Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM) Senior Officer Acquires C$10,540.00 in Stock

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Rosset bought 15,500 shares of Azimut Exploration stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,540.00.

Jonathan Rosset also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Jonathan Rosset purchased 21,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$16,800.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Jonathan Rosset purchased 12,500 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$10,000.00.

AZM stock opened at C$0.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$56.36 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.77. Azimut Exploration Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.60 and a 52 week high of C$1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

