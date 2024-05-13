Insider Buying: Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Insider Buys $267,575.00 in Stock

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) insider Michael Freno acquired 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $267,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 71,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,240.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Barings BDC Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $9.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $9.89.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $69.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.38 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 45.35% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.55%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Barings BDC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings BDC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 655,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,909 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 100,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barings BDC

(Get Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.