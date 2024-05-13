Insider Buying: Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Director Buys $198,524.00 in Stock

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. acquired 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE BYON opened at $16.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Beyond, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $39.27.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $382.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.36 million. Beyond had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Beyond, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BYON shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Beyond from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Beyond in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

