Insider Buying: Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Purchases $19,989.95 in Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) Director Carol Ann Wirsbinski bought 541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $19,989.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,672.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Clearfield Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CLFD opened at $37.03 on Monday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $50.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.51. The firm has a market cap of $526.94 million, a P/E ratio of -148.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. Clearfield’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Clearfield by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Clearfield by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Clearfield by 109.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Clearfield by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLFD. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Clearfield from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

