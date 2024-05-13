Insider Buying: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CRO Purchases $11,610.00 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) CRO Jon Brinton acquired 3,000 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $11,610.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 92,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,611.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $3.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.01. Crexendo, Inc. has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $7.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $102.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 million. Crexendo had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CXDO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded Crexendo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.75 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Crexendo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Crexendo from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Crexendo in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 30,646 shares during the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

