Insider Buying: Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director Purchases $305,050.00 in Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) Director Gerald Laderman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.01 per share, with a total value of $305,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,867. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kemper Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $60.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $64.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.21.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Kemper Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kemper
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kemper during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Kemper by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMPR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kemper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.
Get Our Latest Report on Kemper
Kemper Company Profile
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kemper
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.