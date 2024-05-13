Insider Buying: Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director Purchases $305,050.00 in Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) Director Gerald Laderman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.01 per share, with a total value of $305,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,867. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kemper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $60.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $64.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.21.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kemper

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kemper during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Kemper by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMPR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kemper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Kemper

Kemper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.