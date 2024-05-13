Insider Buying: MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Major Shareholder Buys $908,675.00 in Stock

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $908,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,404,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,851.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 22,484 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $457,774.24.

On Monday, April 22nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 26,039 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $555,672.26.

On Thursday, April 18th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 107,083 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,228,397.23.

On Friday, April 12th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 60,000 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,310,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 11,308 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $244,592.04.

On Monday, March 18th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 118,620 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.84 per share, with a total value of $2,590,660.80.

On Thursday, March 14th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 24,167 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $500,740.24.

MCFT opened at $20.50 on Monday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The company has a market cap of $348.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCFT. B. Riley cut their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

