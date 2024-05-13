Insider Buying: Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) CEO Purchases $25,000.20 in Stock

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTVGet Free Report) CEO Marc H. Hedrick acquired 12,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $25,000.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,347. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $2.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTVGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.08. Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 805.57% and a negative net margin of 271.04%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

