Insider Buying: Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) CFO Acquires $10,000.08 in Stock

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTVGet Free Report) CFO Andrew John Hugh Macintyr Sims acquired 4,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $10,000.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Plus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PSTV stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $5.09.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTVGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.08. Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 805.57% and a negative net margin of 271.04%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Plus Therapeutics



Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

