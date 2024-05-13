Insider Buying: Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) SVP Acquires $221,000.00 in Stock

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 160,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,554,541.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, March 28th, Andrew Kenner acquired 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.23 per share, with a total value of $111,150.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Andrew Kenner acquired 4,230 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.16 per share, with a total value of $93,736.80.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Andrew Kenner purchased 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $111,500.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Andrew Kenner purchased 10,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $221,200.00.

Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $22.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.18. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market cap of $789.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.76 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 27,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

