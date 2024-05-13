Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CMO Sells $12,910.14 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CMO Amy Messano sold 153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $12,910.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,737.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amy Messano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Wednesday, March 13th, Amy Messano sold 112 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $9,145.92.

On Monday, March 4th, Amy Messano sold 291 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $24,828.12.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

ALTR opened at $85.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 951.56, a PEG ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.33. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $92.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 31.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the software’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,932 shares of the software’s stock valued at $16,887,000 after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 9.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,438 shares of the software’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 95.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,535 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALTR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALTR

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.