Insider Selling: Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) VP Sells $367,422.00 in Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $109.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.44 and its 200 day moving average is $124.72.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,933,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 40.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,434 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 338.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,288,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,941 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,875,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Global Payments by 40.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,714 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

