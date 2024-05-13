Insider Selling: Greenvale Energy Ltd (ASX:GRV) Insider Sells A$349,980.00 in Stock

Greenvale Energy Ltd (ASX:GRV – Get Free Report) insider Neil Biddle sold 5,833,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04), for a total transaction of A$349,980.00 ($231,774.83).
Greenvale Energy Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.68.
Greenvale Energy Company Profile
