Insider Selling: Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $28,702.75 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,103 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $28,702.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,408,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,526,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Hagerty Trading Down 4.8 %
HGTY opened at $8.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.36 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $9.81.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Hagerty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $245.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hagerty
About Hagerty
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hagerty
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.