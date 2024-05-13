Insider Selling: Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $28,702.75 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,103 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $28,702.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,408,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,526,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hagerty Trading Down 4.8 %

HGTY opened at $8.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.36 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $9.81.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Hagerty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $245.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hagerty

About Hagerty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGTY. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Hagerty by 14.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Hagerty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.