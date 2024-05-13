Insider Selling: KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Director Sells $275,858.72 in Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $70.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average of $61.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 139.3% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 11,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 15,718.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 62,875 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 103,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after buying an additional 15,674 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at $640,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KBH

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.