Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells 4,782 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at $286,894,194.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Medpace Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $390.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.40. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.39 and a 12-month high of $421.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $613,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 48,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,745,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Medpace by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,885,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Medpace by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.00.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

