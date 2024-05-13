Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells 4,782 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at $286,894,194.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Medpace Stock Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $390.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.40. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.39 and a 12-month high of $421.00.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on MEDP
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
