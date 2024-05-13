Insider Selling: Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) SVP Sells $976,247.04 in Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $976,247.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,648.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kenji Takeuchi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of Mueller Water Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $103,997.96.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $19.27 on Monday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

