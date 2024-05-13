Insider Selling: Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Director Sells C$281,049.66 in Stock

Posted by on May 13th, 2024

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RMLGet Free Report) Director Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov sold 215,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.31, for a total transaction of C$281,049.66.

Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 7th, Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov sold 108,600 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total value of C$135,532.80.
  • On Friday, May 3rd, Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov sold 315,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.24, for a total transaction of C$390,285.00.

Rusoro Mining Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of CVE RML opened at C$1.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.87. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.08 and a 1-year high of C$1.32. The firm has a market cap of C$766.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML)

Receive News & Ratings for Rusoro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rusoro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.