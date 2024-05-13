Insider Selling: SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Director Sells $99,450.00 in Stock

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) Director Julie Persily sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,352 shares in the company, valued at $800,267.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SMHI stock opened at $13.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $73.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.55 million. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMHI. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SEACOR Marine during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,284,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 1st quarter worth $348,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SEACOR Marine during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

