Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO Sells $83,958.48 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $83,958.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 528,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,032,135.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
SentinelOne Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE:S opened at $21.11 on Monday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 54.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
S has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.08.
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
