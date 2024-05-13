Insider Selling: Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) CEO Sells $115,003.28 in Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 11,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $115,003.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 896,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,714.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zhenya Lindgardt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

On Tuesday, March 26th, Zhenya Lindgardt sold 38,899 shares of Sera Prognostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $364,483.63.

Sera Prognostics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SERA opened at $9.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 11,843.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics in the first quarter valued at $174,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Vanderbilt University purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.