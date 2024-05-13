Insider Selling: Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director Sells $169,965.50 in Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Curtis Warfield also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

On Tuesday, February 20th, Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $351,628.20.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.4 %

TXRH stock opened at $167.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $170.39.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXRH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3,259.4% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 92,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,265,000 after purchasing an additional 89,601 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,223.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,338,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,476,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,000,356,000 after buying an additional 53,419 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.