Insider Selling: The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director Sells $152,680.00 in Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $152,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,920.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Simply Good Foods Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $37.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.01.
Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Simply Good Foods
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.
Simply Good Foods Company Profile
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.
