Insider Selling: Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Sells $292,050.00 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 9,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $292,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,693 shares in the company, valued at $12,110,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Russell Diez-Canseco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vital Farms alerts:

On Friday, April 12th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 36,948 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $926,286.36.

On Friday, April 5th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 30,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 31,643 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $662,604.42.

On Monday, February 12th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 27,528 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $426,408.72.

Vital Farms Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $36.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.87 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 7.48%. Analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Vital Farms by 52.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VITL. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vital Farms

About Vital Farms

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.