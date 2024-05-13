Insider Selling: Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Sells $292,050.00 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 9,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $292,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,693 shares in the company, valued at $12,110,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Russell Diez-Canseco also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 12th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 36,948 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $926,286.36.
- On Friday, April 5th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 30,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00.
- On Tuesday, March 12th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 31,643 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $662,604.42.
- On Monday, February 12th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 27,528 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $426,408.72.
NASDAQ:VITL opened at $36.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Vital Farms by 52.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VITL. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.
Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
