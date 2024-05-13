Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Increased to $234.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $226.00 to $234.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PODD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $240.25.

Insulet Stock Performance

PODD stock opened at $165.90 on Friday. Insulet has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $331.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.35.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insulet will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Insulet by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,476,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,056,255,000 after buying an additional 1,556,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,199,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,405,328,000 after acquiring an additional 169,506 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Insulet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,442,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $247,207,000 after acquiring an additional 229,520 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $227,655,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Insulet by 3.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 952,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,219,000 after acquiring an additional 33,579 shares during the period.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

