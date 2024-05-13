Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%.

Integrated BioPharma Trading Up 20.8 %

Shares of INBP stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. Integrated BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.

Integrated BioPharma Company Profile

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States and Luxembourg. It operates through Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses segments. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers.

