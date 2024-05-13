Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%.
Integrated BioPharma Trading Up 20.8 %
Shares of INBP stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. Integrated BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.
Integrated BioPharma Company Profile
