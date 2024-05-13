Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Short Interest Update

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 139.1% from the April 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Interlink Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of LINK stock opened at $4.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45. Interlink Electronics has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 million, a P/E ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.93.
Interlink Electronics Company Profile
