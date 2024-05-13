International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $2.06 Million in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 319.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period.

Shares of JQUA stock opened at $51.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average is $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $41.08 and a twelve month high of $53.03.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

