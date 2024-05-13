International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Hits New 12-Month High at $186.00

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 186 ($2.34) and last traded at GBX 185.91 ($2.34), with a volume of 69611273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.16 ($2.29).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.89) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.51) to GBX 220 ($2.76) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.51) to GBX 215 ($2.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IAG

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 1.7 %

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of £9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 411.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 167.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.32.

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.