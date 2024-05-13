Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,302,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,709 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $649,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $649,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,416 shares of company stock worth $56,867,167 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISRG traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $386.30. The stock had a trading volume of 40,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,748. The firm has a market cap of $137.02 billion, a PE ratio of 69.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $403.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.72.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

