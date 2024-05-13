Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 324,400 shares, a growth of 172.6% from the April 15th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 124,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 77,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSCR opened at $19.20 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.0692 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

