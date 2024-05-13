Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.6% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 469.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 709,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,380,000 after purchasing an additional 584,497 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 394.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 23,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 261.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 31,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 22,446 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $35.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.36. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

